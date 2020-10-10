Patricia McHorney | Looking Out for Students of All Abilities

In 2013, a lawsuit was filed against College of the Canyons for violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The suit was settled, with COC agreeing to make 1,769 changes to bring the campus into compliance with the ADA. A timeline was established, with deadlines for benchmarks along the way. Edel Alonso was elected to the COC board in 2016 and was the board member who took this issue on as one of utmost importance. It is not surprising to those who have known her over the years that access and equity would be her first priority. During her long career in education, Alonso has always advocated and fought tirelessly for equity and access for all students. Alonso personally surveyed the COC campus to understand the difficulties experienced by differently abled students and staff. With this understanding, she was persistent in holding all parties accountable, requiring regular updates on the progress of the changes. She also insisted on transparency in awarding contracts and payments. These are the duties of an elected member of the board of trustees, and Alonso performed them admirably. Her lifelong dedication to assuring that all students have equal access to the full spectrum of educational opportunity have earned her the endorsement of all three employee associations of the campus. She has my most hearty endorsement. Alonso is an example of responsible and visionary government at its best. Please vote Nov. 3 for Edel Alonso for COC board of trustees, Area 2.

Patricia McHorney

Valencia