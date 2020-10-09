Sally White | Praise for Horton Column on Senate

Congratulation on the publication of Gary Horton’s column, “Undemocratic Senate Doesn’t Represent Us,” Sept. 23. It is one of the most concise explanations of what is wrong with the electoral college that has been written in quite a while, and should be read by every citizen of our fair city, and every voter in our great country. In addition, teenage students should become familiar with this information so they will be better able to decide how to cast their ballots when they reach voting age.

I thank you profusely for your courage in making this beautifully thought-out and expressed message available to your readers.

Sally White

Valencia