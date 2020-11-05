5 generations celebrate DeVries’ 96th birthday

By Linda Chafee

Contributor

Jessie Lea DeVries celebrated her 96th birthday at her home in Valencia recently with her family. Due to COVID-19, Jessie stayed in her dining room and her family gathered on the adjoining patio outside.

They took the opportunity to take a five-generation picture. In the picture Jessie is with her daughter, Linda Chafee, granddaughter, Teresa Webber, great-granddaughter, Christine Owens and great-great-granddaughter, Autumn Owens.

Jessie holds a four-generation picture taken 32 years ago with daughter, Linda, and granddaughter, Teresa. She is holding her great-granddaughter, Christine, when she was 3 months old, now 32.

Jessie was born in Washita county, Oklahoma, in 1924. She grew up in Clinton, Oklahoma, moved to La Crescenta, California, with her parents when she was in high school and graduated from Glendale High in 1943. She married David DeVries and moved to Valencia 12 years ago. She has had an amazing life and survived multiple myeloma, so every birthday is a celebration.