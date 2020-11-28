Betty Arenson | Politically Handy COVID-19 a Shiny Distraction

The vast majority of us have done our part in giving up several months of living life. Many of us are far beyond responsible, yet we‘re rewarded with being used and abused. In the name of compliance, we now learn, with proof, we are being shoved into confinement and desuetude via illegally imposed rules.

The peeling of the onion continues to reveal the truth, and the sooner for the middle class, the better. We’re unlikely to ever learn the entire verity, but the evidence in our faces every day should not be ignored… for any reason.

COVID-19 is serious; that’s why most did appropriately abide. Now we see we’re supposed to toss away, at least, our First, Fourth and Ninth constitutional amendment rights. Obedience be damned because the insatiable thirst for power held by the unreachable is perpetual and omnipotent.

For highly politically partisan reasons, COVID-19 must remain a scare tactic used as a weapon for control of us. To be sure, COVID-19 is formidable and calls for reasonable measures of responsibility, but it’s nonsensical to try and match the mandated rules for not living our lives when we watch how our hypocritical leaders-turned-dictators live their lives.

A mask-less Nancy Pelosi partied in San Francisco China town in late February, after COVID’s eruption, saying, “Everything is fine here.” In September she also got her hair coiffed in a tony San Francisco-area salon sans mask. Pelosi then blamed the salon owner, causing yet another business closure. In Pelosi’s area all of the gyms have been locked down, while the government buildings’ gyms have continually remained open for public employees.

In April, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her hypocritical act of getting her hair done, saying, “I’m the public face of this city.” Without a mask, she celebrated Nov. 7 in the streets with strangers over a political victory. Her defense: “There are times when we actually do need to have a relief and come together and I felt like that was one of those times. And that crowd was gathered whether I was there or not.”

Lame.

Multi-billionaire (Hyatt Hotel clan) Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, known for coveting private plane travel, frequents, with family, his $12.1 million equestrian estate in Florida as well as his Wisconsin farm.

Thousands of Americans could not gather for funerals of loved ones but no problem when the deceased is a politician. To wit: Hundreds gathered for Rep. John Lewis’ multi-day services, some masked, many not.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney often dined indoors while restaurants were banned from opening for the public. Days ago Laura Cox, his deputy communications director, said, “Mayor Kenney intentionally patronized several restaurants this weekend as he usually does, to support local businesses and their staff.”

This week Oregon Gov. Kate Brown publicly urged Oregonians to tattle on their neighbors to the police if they think said neighbors are having too many guests. Brown pushes fines and jail time. This is the same woman who hosted months of occupation by domestic terrorists to burn, loot and destroy businesses, federal property and constituents. Perhaps the message is to have holiday celebrations with numerous people and if the police show up, start a house fire and call it a protest for social justice. Yes, stay healthy, as Oregon just legalized “small amounts” of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and more.

New York’s Mayor Bill de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm Jr., goes to the gym, closed to the public, and arbitrarily closed all schools with less than 24 hours’ notice even though the Centers for Disease Control said it isn’t necessary. So much for the leftists’ descant that we MUST listen to scientists. NYC police are appearing at private homes trying to enforce de Blasio’s unconstitutional nonsense.

Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, Maryland and more have imposed equally communistic dictum.

California. Just when we think Gov. Gavin Newsom couldn’t evince more arrogant, more hypocritical, draconian or shameless acts, he ups his in-your-face exploits. As he abolishes needed holiday family time for we peasants, he and self-designated “first partner” party at a pricey restaurant with a multi-household crowd for $1,000-per-person wining and dining. Newsom’s later smirking, insincere, televised “apology“ was as predictable as it was hollow. More egregious is Newsom’s tyrannical orders to close houses of worship and tell citizens they cannot hold a Bible study in their own homes.

Former California Democratic Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero identified four lessons about self-serving government officials: 1. Laws are for thee, not for me; 2. Power means never having to say you’re sorry; 3. If you call out those in power, expect the horse’s head; 4. When things get tough, close debate and just move on.

For the rest of us living under subjugation (as long as we allow it): Eat cake. And you better do it at home, alone, with a mask.

The cry from many Democrats is “socialism.” They wrongfully deny the term but the fact cannot be clearer. The aforementioned are abridgments of our rights set forth in the U.S. Constitution, thus the Bill of Rights and the Declaration of Independence, affording “certain unalienable right… life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Tyrannical overlords are practicing monumental contraventions making our due diligence of the utmost importance. The 10th Amendment keeps the Ninth Amendment in check. Citizens need to keep the insatiable masters subdued. Trampling our rights of the First, Fourth and Ninth Amendments, underline the absolute necessity of the Second Amendment.

“All tyranny needs to gain a foothold is for people of good to remain silent.” -— Thomas Jefferson.

Betty Arenson is a Santa Clarita resident. “Right Here, Right Now” appears Saturdays and rotates among local Republicans.