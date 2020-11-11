Community | Education in brief

7 SCV students honored on dean’s list at Baylor University

More than 5,300 Baylor University students have been named to the dean’s academic honor list for the spring 2020 semester, including seven local students. Students honored on the dean’s list are Baylor undergraduates with a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in a minimum of 12 graded semester hours.

The local students on the dean’s list are:

Ryan Philips, of Newhall, College of Arts & Sciences.

Margaret QiuHan Chang, of Santa Clarita, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

Kristen K McIlrath, of Santa Clarita, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences.

Shelby Boswell, of Saugus, College of Arts & Sciences.

Jacob Cuevas, of Stevenson Ranch, College of Arts & Sciences.

Katherine G Jurkowski, of Stevenson Ranch, Hankamer School of Business.

Noel S Guerini, of Valencia, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work.

Mackenzie Krestul named to spring 2020 dean’s list at Hofstra University

Mackenzie Krestul, of Canyon Country, excelled during the spring 2020 semester, achieving a GPA of at least 3.5 to earn a spot on the dean’s list at Hofstra University.

Le Moyne College names Erik Adler to spring 2020 dean’s list

Erik Adler, a sophomore computer science major from Agua Dulce, has been named to the Le Moyne College spring 2020 dean’s list. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

