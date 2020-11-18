Community | Education in brief

Wilkes University welcomes Luc Fox of Valencia to its first-year class

Luc Fox, of Valencia, has entered Wilkes University as a member of its first-year class. A graduate of Learning Post High School, Fox will be a business administration major. Fox is the recipient of a Dean Scholarship awarded by Wilkes.

More than 500 students are entering the University as part of its first-year class. The fall 2020 semester began Aug. 24 following the University’s Welcome Weekend which provides first-year students with an introduction to life at Wilkes.

Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences and professional programs. The Brookings Institution ranked Wilkes 14th in the nation for middle-class mobility. In addition to 45 majors, Wilkes offers 24 master’s degree programs and five doctoral/terminal degree programs.

2 SCV students named to University of Wyoming spring dean’s and freshman honor rolls

The University of Wyoming lists 45 students from California on the 2020 spring semester academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls, including two Santa Clarita Valley students: Kiara Jane Necessary, of Santa Clarita, and Blake A. Strannigan, of Valencia.

The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

The University of Wyoming provides quality undergraduate and graduate programs to 12,249 students from all 50 states and 88 countries. Established in 1886, UW offers 200 areas of study.

Antonious Anis among UW-Madison spring graduates

Nearly 8,500 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a unique online commencement ceremony on May 9, including Antonious Anis, of Santa Clarita, who graduated from the School of Medicine and Public Health.

The ceremony, forced online because of the coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor’s, master’s and law graduates.

Best-selling author James Patterson, the commencement speaker, counseled graduates on persistence and resilience, telling them, “Hey, it’s hard now, but it’s been hard before. When I graduated from college, the war in Vietnam was raging, there was a draft . . . When my dad graduated, he got shipped off to Europe and World War II.”

Pambazuko Nyaawie named to dean’s list at Purchase College

Pambazuko Nyaawie, of Canyon Country, has been named to Purchase College’s dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. Nyaawie is studying dance.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must carry a semester GPA of 3.5 for bachelor of arts and bachelor of science programs and 3.75 for bachelor of fine arts and bachelor of music performance programs. They must take a minimum of 12 credits.

Purchase College, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network of 64 universities and colleges, was founded in 1967 by Gov. Nelson Rockefeller. His aspiration for Purchase was to create a dynamic campus that combined conservatory training in the visual and performing arts with programs in the liberal arts and sciences, in order to inspire an appreciation for both intellectual and artistic talents in all students.