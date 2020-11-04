E-Commerce Expert Ray Scott Shares His Insight about the Future of E-Commerce Post COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives, and many effects will continue even after a vaccine is developed and we resume our ‘regular’ lives. One of the spheres that will be most affected is e-commerce. Ray Scott is an expert in this field, and he has predictions about how the future of the industry will look post-pandemic.

More and more people around the world are buying products online due to the pandemic. U.S. online sales increased by 43% over last year, and it’s looking like it will be a record year for online stores all around. “The pandemic has accelerated the world’s migration to e-commerce by about five years,” Scott says. “More and more department stores are shutting down, and customers are realizing that they don’t miss shopping in malls and other shopping centers. They can get almost anything they’d ever want online.” In fact, department stores are expected to decline by 60% by the end of 2020. These stores will have to expand their online presence and depend on e-commerce to bring in most of their orders. The pandemic has also changed what goods people view as essential. “Online services that sell groceries, toiletries, and other essentials are booming right now,” Scott says. “As people realize how convenient it is to shop for these items online, e-commerce in these areas will grow.”

Ray Scott launched his personal store as an Amazon seller in 2016, and between July and December of that year, he earned $100,000 in gross sales. “I knew I’d locked onto a secret. I wanted to share my success with other people coming up in the e-commerce business and help them expand.” That’s why he launched superiordropshipping.com, which helps people build, manage, and scale their Amazon seller accounts. He’s worked on about 400 accounts so far and has grossed a great deal of profit for his clients.

It’s hard to predict what life will be like after the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Ray Scott is sure that the e-commerce trend is growing and won’t go away any time soon.