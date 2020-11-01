Max Morgan | Kraut Makes Giant Leap in Logic

The supposition that Jonathan Kraut tries to draw in his recent opinion piece (Oct. 27) that thin blue line flags that honor law enforcement are a “symbol of repression,” equivalent to flags of the Confederacy, is absurd. That’s like saying anyone who proudly flies the stars and stripes is a covert supporter of white militias. He also makes a huge, unsubstantiated leap, that anyone who supports law enforcement by flying the flag, “condones aggressive suppression of our rights.” I guess by Kraut’s standard, we can extrapolate that anyone who supports Black Lives Matter condones rioting, looting and attacks on the police.

Max Morgan

Valencia