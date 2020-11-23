Oakmont communities hosting Holiday Bake Sale

The community is invited to attend the Oakmont Senior Living communities annual Holiday Bake Sale now until Dec. 30.

“Every community will be involved in the annual bake sale, and it’s just a friendly competition between the communities,” said Andrew Moret, director of culinary at Oakmont. “This event helps to raise money for Alzheimer’s and treats our residents and family members to a homemade cake or pie that they can enjoy for the holidays.”

Both Oakmont of Valencia and Santa Clarita are participating in the bake sale, where they can choose from a variety of decadent homemade desserts made by an Oakmont chef, including:

Homemade roasted pumpkin pie – $12.

Vanilla bean cranberry bundt cake with orange rum glaze – $13.

Dutch apple pie with toasted pecan and oatmeal streusel – $14.

A portion of the proceeds from each sale are expected to benefit organizations that advocate for a cure to Alzheimer’s.

Orders must be placed with the concierge at least 48 hours prior to pick-up, and cakes and pies may then be picked up at the concierge on Wednesdays and Fridays after 3 p.m.

Oakmont’s Holiday Bake Sale is scheduled now until Dec. 30 at Oakmont of Valencia, located at 24070 Copper Hill Drive, and Oakmont of Santa Clarita, located at 28650 Newhall Ranch Road.

For more information, contact the concierge at Oakmont of Santa Clarita at 661-466-2390 or Oakmont of Valencia at 661-367-8609.