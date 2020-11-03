Stay Green achieves three national awards of excellence

News release

Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been awarded three Bronze Awards of Excellence by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

The landscaping firm received bronze awards for its work at Icon Play Vista, Santa Fe HOA, and Four Seasons — three properties they service in Southern California.

Each year, the National Association Landscape Professionals Awards of Excellence recognizes exceptional landscape, lawn care, and interior plantscape design projects from around the nation. This year, 110 awards were bestowed for maintenance, design/build, or contracting projects.

“We are so honored to have received three awards this year. I am proud of our team and the work we do, and these awards are a tangible way for us to solidify that the work we do is of the highest quality,” Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo said. “With any award we receive a sense of pride washes over the company and energizes us to keep going and to keep getting better.”

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry that employs nearly 1 million landscaping, lawn care, irrigation and tree care professionals who create and maintain healthy green spaces for the benefit of society and the environment.

The NALP Awards Program offers members an opportunity to network within the industry and set higher standards for landscaping methods.