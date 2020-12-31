FYI reaches fundraising goal, volunteer training Jan. 13

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence reached its year-end fundraising campaign goal for 2020, to date receiving $21,946 in donations, surpassing its $20,000 goal.

“We are very grateful to so many members of the community who contributed to FYI’s work supporting Santa Clarita youth who are aging out of the L.A. County foster care system,” said Carolyn Olsen, FYI’s executive director and co-founder. “Foster youth have been particularly challenged this year because of the pandemic, and these funds are vital to provide support to those who, in many cases, have nowhere else to turn.”

Olsen added that FYI is still seeking adult Allies to pair with a local foster youth, and that a virtual training session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 13, for interested volunteers.

Volunteer Allies have the unique opportunity to directly impact the lives of Santa Clarita’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 25) by providing support and helping them obtain needed resources. Allies also offer encouragement as the youths work to complete a post-secondary education, and prepare to become successful, independent adults.

Local resident and FYI Ally Julie Benson Krumrine was recently paired with an 18-year-old foster youth who newly joined the program. “We’re just getting to know each other, and I love her sweet personality and admire her amazing positivity, in spite of the many challenges she’s faced,” Krumrine said. The two have had some social-distanced visits, and keep in touch with regular texts. “She’s already an inspiration to me, and I want her to know that I’m there to support her as she transitions to this adult phase of her life.”

The Jan. 13 Ally training session will be held via Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. To learn more or to register for the training, email Terri at [email protected], or visit www.fyifosteryouth.org.