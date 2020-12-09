Assault suspect detained after fleeing from deputies

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested an assault suspect who attempted to flee after being detained Tuesday night near the 27300 block of Fahren Court in Canyon Country according to Sheriff’s Station Lt. James Royal.

Deputies initially received reports of a family disturbance in the area, and after a brief investigation, detained a man suspected of assaulting a family member, said Royal.

The suspect then attempted to run from deputies, prompting a search.

Law enforcement personnel set up a containment perimeter in the area before ultimately recapturing the fugitive.

“The suspect was detained within the containment zone,” said Royal.

The incident remains under investigation, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.