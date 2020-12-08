Children’s Bureau offering virtual orientations

News release

Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. A live Zoom Orientation is scheduled on Dec. 17 from 4 to 5 p.m., hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, email [email protected]

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent information meetings.

Children’s Bureau welcomes every individual regardless of race, age, religion, disability, marital status, ethnic background, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to become a resource for children. Qualifying families receive training and support throughout their journey. For questions and/or to get started, call 800-730-3933.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.