Community | Education in brief

Gabrielle Schiesser of Santa Clarita named to UA presidents list

Gabrielle R. Schiesser, of Santa Clarita, was named to the University of Alabama presidents list for summer 2020.

A total of 506 students enrolled during the 2020 summer term at UA were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above, or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0.

The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Anna Hart graduates from Colgate University

Anna Hart, of Santa Clarita, is a graduate of Colgate University in the class of 2020.

Hart, a graduate of Hart High School, majored in computer science at Colgate. Hart received a bachelor of arts degree cum laude at Colgate’s 199th Commencement, which was held virtually on May 17 this year.

Biscailuz awarded degree from Alabama

Brittany Biscailuz, of Valencia, has received a bachelor of science in human environmental sciences from the University of Alabama. UA awarded some 1,345 degrees during summer commencement July 31-Aug. 2.

