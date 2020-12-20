Lori Martin | Lessons from 2020

2020 has been quite a year: devastating fires, violent protests and a record-breaking heat wave.

What about the COVID-19 virus? A bright light shone in November because Pfizer made an effective vaccine for COVID-19. Don’t throw away the masks just yet! Supplies will be limited.

A virus did not damage my gait, hearing and speech; a drunken driver hit me in 1992. I teach people to not drive drunk. My teaching continues: Prevent spreading the virus until this vaccine becomes available: Celebrate holidays with few people, preferably those you live with. Use digital platforms (like Zoom) or mail to connect with others. Watch religious services on TV or online. Limit physical interactions. Wear a mask in populated areas and stay 6 feet from others. Avoid heavy drinking. If intoxicated, you are more likely to behave in ways that promote the spread of the virus and even drive drunk. Hand washing is your best line of defense.

Lori Martin

Tracy