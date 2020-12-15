Patrick Daems | We Want 1/31

I would like to start the “We Want 1/31” movement in California. My plea to Mr. Gavin Newsom is this. There has been enough confusion, and a lot of suffering this year and we want you to put a stop to this. No more explanations, no more excuses, no more promises, no more conflicting instructions. We have had enough! We want you to set a hard target of Jan. 31 as the date by which 70% of all Californians will have been injected for the first time and Feb. 20 as the hard deadline for the second vaccination. Full stop. With a vaccination that is 95% effective and a 70% vaccination rate, we will be able to reopen the schools. Everyone will resume their job and all other daily activities

If you are of the opinion, as I am, that the mix of hospitals and clinics and doctor’s practices and so on in our state will not be able to work with those deadlines, then you have to take over personally, Mr. Newsom. Get the National Guard or the U.S. Army involved if you must, but start building vaccination centers forthwith, so that on Jan. 1 at the latest we can start vaccinating the people of California.

Please take this proposal seriously, Mr. Newsom. The current discussions and deliberations do not appear to be heading to a timely resolution of our suffering. We are at the end of our ropes.

Patrick Daems

Stevenson Ranch