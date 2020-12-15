VFW Post 6885 and Auxiliary host toy and food drive

News release
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6885 and 6885 Auxiliary collaborated to put on a toy and food drive to help veteran families, seniors and community families who have fallen on hard times.
The VFW post started this outreach Nov. 21 and it ran through Dec. 5, collecting toys and food at various locations such as VFW Post 6885, Marci’s Sport Bar & Grill, Vons on Sand Canyon and The Signal. The drive also received many donations from community and post members, motorcycle clubs and community retailers such as Target and Food4Less.
Donations will be distributed through the Santa Clarita Valley to the following organizations: Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, seniors, veterans and community families that have fallen on hard times.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the VFW, serving veterans, service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide.