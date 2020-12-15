VFW Post 6885 and Auxiliary host toy and food drive

News release

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6885 and 6885 Auxiliary collaborated to put on a toy and food drive to help veteran families, seniors and community families who have fallen on hard times.

The VFW post started this outreach Nov. 21 and it ran through Dec. 5, collecting toys and food at various locations such as VFW Post 6885, Marci’s Sport Bar & Grill, Vons on Sand Canyon and The Signal. The drive also received many donations from community and post members, motorcycle clubs and community retailers such as Target and Food4Less.

The VFW post receives recognition from Rep. Mike Garcia. From left: VFW members Luis Villegas and Steve Medellin; Tami Stephens (from Garcia’s office); and Auxiliary President Dave Currie. Courtesy photo.

Donations will be distributed through the Santa Clarita Valley to the following organizations: Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley, Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative, seniors, veterans and community families that have fallen on hard times.

VFW and VFW Auxiliary Riders, American Legion Riders 507 Chapter and Elks Riders Lodge 2379 participated in the toy and food drive. Courtesy photo.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard and reserve forces. For more than 100 years, the VFW Auxiliary has been fulfilling its original objectives by supporting the VFW, serving veterans, service members and their families, and spreading patriotism nationwide.