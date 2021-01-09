Alec Schlossman | Just Another ‘Trump Lackey’

As the country watches domestic terrorists storm the Capitol, it is impossible not to think about Mike Garcia. The newly elected representative of the 25th Congressional District has enabled these actions with his shameful support of this coup attempt. His statement on Jan. 4, in which he joined the effort to decertify the results of the Electoral College, reaffirmed his status as just another Donald Trump lackey.

Garcia claims this effort is focused on “assured security not only for the last election, but more importantly for future elections.” If only he had taken the time to read the Nov. 12 statement from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency affirming this election as “the most secure in American history.”

He goes on to say he “believe[s] there is enough evidence of compromised processes and breakdowns in election integrity by certain state legislatures that do in fact warrant a closer examination” without offering any such evidence.

Again, CISA has assured the public “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

It is hard to believe Garcia is ignorant to these facts surrounding the November election. Instead, his embarrassing show is a naked attempt to ingratiate himself with Republican leadership by casting doubt on the results. His statement condemning the scene in Washington is too little, too late. It’s clear from his actions that Garcia is not interested in representing the district that elected him. Instead, he represents the rotten core that is Trump’s Republican Party.

Resign, Mike Garcia.

Alec Schlossman

Canyon Country