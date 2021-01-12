Canyon High NHS hosting basket auction

The Canyon High School National Honor Society is holding a basket auction to raise funds for Bridge to Home, a nonprofit that provides support and shelter services to those in need.

“What sparked the idea of helping impoverished families is seeing the living conditions of some homeless people in the Santa Clara river during a cleanup,” Canyon High senior and event organizer Emanuel Zavalza said. “It horrified me, but I knew that was just the tip of the iceberg of what these people were going through, so from there on, I felt (I needed to start) an initiative to help.”

Various baskets are available to bid on through the fundraiser, with up-to-date information on the bids for each basket available online, which is also where participants can submit bids.

Those interested in bidding in the fundraiser must be adults and/or have the support and permission from their guardian.

Bids for the Canyon High School NHS fundraiser must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursday.

For more information, visit sites.google.com/my.hartdistrict.org/nhs-basket-auction/home.