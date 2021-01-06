Community | Education in brief

Giovanna Deo a member of academic record-setting incoming class at University of Iowa

Giovanna Deo, of Santa Clarita, is a member of the incoming undergraduate class at the University of Iowa that has topped previous records in achievement with a higher average high school grade-point average, at 3.78, than any previous class. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2023 and 2022 were 3.76 and 3.71, respectively.

Deo is a student in the Tippie College of Business.

The Class of 2024 is composed of 4,530 students, 456 fewer than last year. A decrease in enrollment was anticipated due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 58% of the class (2,612) are Iowa residents, and about 2% (69) are international students. The class represents 95 of Iowa’s 99 counties, 43 U.S. states (as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and bases for the U.S. Armed Forces), and 35 countries.

Local students named to dean’s list at Biola University

More than 1,500 students were named to the Biola University dean’s list in spring 2020, including multiple local students:

Cheristin Bhola, of Canyon Country.

Julie Devine, of Acton.

Aaron Georgeson, of Santa Clarita.

Aspen Haw, of Santa Clarita.

Nicole Joseph, of Santa Clarita.

April Kim, of Stevenson Ranch.

Rachel Melvin, of Newhall.

Alyse Mgrdichian, of Stevenson Ranch.

Jenna Mgrdichian, of Stevenson Ranch.

Samuel Mgrdichian, of Stevenson Ranch.

Julia Phillipps, of Santa Clarita.

Lorin Rodriguez, of Valencia.

Daniel Sachoff, of Santa Clarita.

Amelia Schuhler, of Santa Clarita.

Dillon Sunday, of Santa Clarita.

Sierra Tatone, of Canyon Country.

Alyssa Vandermeulen, of Valencia.

Stephen Yang, of Valencia.

Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

Biola University is a nationally ranked Christian university in the heart of Southern California. It was recently recognized as one of America’s best colleges, earning a spot in the top tier of the “best national universities” category of U.S. News and World Report’s Best Colleges 2021 rankings. Founded in 1908, Biola is committed to the mission of biblically centered education, scholarship and service.

Sayuri Senadheera qualifies for Seton Hall dean’s list

Seton Hall University has announced Sayuri Senadheera, of Castaic, has qualified for the spring 2020 dean’s list.

After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C,” qualify for the dean’s list.

One of the country’s leading Catholic universities, Seton Hall University is home to nearly 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students and offers more than 80 majors. Seton Hall’s main campus is located in suburban South Orange, New Jersey, and is only 14 miles by train, bus or car to New York City.

Maynard graduates from St. Olaf College

Madison Maynard, a music education major from Newhall and a graduate of Hart High School, has graduated with the St. Olaf College class of 2020.

One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by tradition.

St. Olaf’s 300-acre campus is located in Northfield, Minnesota, approximately 40 miles south of the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.