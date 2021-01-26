Kibo Code Quantum Reviews & OVER $7,500 of Bonuses | MUST SEE

Enrollment for the program has officially begun, and it will close on February 4th, or when the Kibo Code Quantum class fills. Whichever comes first.

If you are reading this Kibo Code Quantum review there is a high chance you’ve seen the hype and the buzz. You’ve seen the large number of testimonials around the internet. You’ve seen people’s lives change from 9-5 retail jobs to 6-figure salaries. You’ve heard the words on everyone’s lips: KIBO CODE QUANTUM.

And now you want to see if it’s all true.

With COVID-19 continuing to shape our world (especially the business world), more and more people are shopping online. That’s both in sheer number and in sheer frequency. And according to new data from IBM’s U.S. Retail Index, the pandemic has accelerated the shift away from physical stores to digital shopping by roughly five years.

That’s 5 years worth of progression condensed into less than 12 months. Clearly, the time to change how we do business has come.

This fast (yet exciting) transition to extreme numbers of online retail gives us entrepreneurs the chance to sell our products on the internet with potentially huge earnings. The internet is still a wild frontier, and even the smallest of businesses have the opportunity to compete with the biggest of brands.

This opportunity is exactly what Kibo Code quantum is about.

With that being said, my team and I have taken a large amount of time to do in-depth research so we could write this Kibo Code Quantum review. Our goal with this review was that you could know the honest, non-exaggerated truth about this program and decide whether or not it is the next step for you. Let’s start our Kibo code Quantum review by knowing all the things about the program and its creators Aidan Booth & Steve Clayton.

With that out of the way, let’s get started.

WHAT IS KIBO CODE QUANTUM?

Sick and tired of spending your time stuck to the computer screen? Worn out from day after day of hard work just to be met with no change in results?

Think about it: financial freedom.

The security to support yourself and your loved ones. No more sleepless nights.

The time to take control is now. SAY HELLO to the Kibo Code Quantum program. And I know what you’re thinking: another program that promises the earth. Another pair of business people selling their ‘guaranteed’ model for success.

But this isn’t just another run-of-the-mill business program. And in this review, you’ll find out everything you need to know about the opportunity that is building up a heck of a lot of buzz online.

When it boils down to it, Kibo Code Quantum is a program that teaches you how to build, optimize and scale an online e-commerce business that earns you money, using the program’s detailed step-by-step guide.

Boasting very impressive results, Kibo Code has been proven to turn people’s lives into powerful success stories.

With testimonials absolutely buzzing and membership slow but steady in the 2020 trial run of the Kibo Code, lots of entrepreneurs have been wondering if they can get the same results they’ve been reading about alone.

This edition of the Kibo program is advanced than the first Kibo Code because it uses a highly profitable source of virtually UNLIMITED FREE TRAFFIC and A NEW SALES SOFTWARE SOLUTION.

Here’s a quote from Steve:

“We have spent literally hundreds of thousands of dollars this year creating BRAND NEW software and tools to make the process EVEN EASIER for people – including a revolutionary selling platform which has never been seen by the general public before (which is why students won’t need to pay for Shopify),” said Founders Steve and Clayton regarding what the New Kibo Code Quantum Students will have access to in 2021.

Shopify costs $120 per month for the record, which means you will keep more money in your pocket from your sales!

KIBO CODE QUANTUM CREATORS?

The reason why the Kibo Code has taken the online business world by storm lies solely with the program’s two charismatic creators.

Aidan Booth and Steve Clayton are influential stars among e-commerce affiliate marketers and entrepreneurs. These two are known for their innovative e-commerce training applications and successful digital marketing solutions. They have invented numerous products to assist people in making money online and understand the digital market.

However, recently the dynamic duo launched a more advanced training program that yields a high return on investment (ROI for short). The program has been tested and endorsed by many distinguished marketers in the digital industry.

Who is Steve Clayton?

Steve Clayton is an experienced professional who holds years of knowledge in the digital marketing realm. Over the years, he has analyzed the tech and its effects on the e-commerce scene. After managing and leading a few world-class organizations, he opted to launch new business ventures with Aidan Booth.

Their experience and undivided concentration utilized to investigate e-commerce solutions’ possibilities resulted in a massive success known as Kibo.

Who is Aidan Booth?

Aidan Booth has always been incredibly focused on gaining traction with his digital marketing strategies. He has crafted plans to increase organic, relevant traffic in partnership with Tim Godfrey and Steve Clayton. After deciphering what sales tactics, products, and trends work for e-commerce platforms and which ones do not, he decided to bestow this expertise with the world in the form of comprehensive digital training courses.

HOW DOES KIBO CODE QUANTUM WORK? (BUSINESS MODEL)

The program is based on a legendary brick and mortar store in Tokyo, Japan, and a method to generate billions of dollars every year selling just about every product you can imagine.

Here is what the store does:

● They load up their storefront and shelves with tons of different types of products, all mixed.

● Using statistics and data, they notice what sells best and then move those products to the front of the store, where they get seen more.

● The store then adds new products and tests, always optimizing their product offerings and sales and creating a store chock full of prime goods.

Kibo is founded on this model, and so you can experience this same rush of customers! This new iteration of the program, Kibo Code Quantum, features upgrade to help users launch their e-commerce businesses more efficiently than featured in its successful predecessor, Kibo Code (launched January 2020).Kibo Code Quantum consists of an emphasis on FREE INTERNET TRAFFIC and trains users to generate profit by online buying and selling products.

So instead of limiting yourself to selling one product, in one niche. You would be selling 50 PROFITABLE products in multiple niches and making 50X as much money.

Pretty simple, huh?

Also, get this:You will not have to order or keep any inventory yourself. You will be sending products directly from the supplier to the customers. You will not have to make any orders with suppliers, touch any product or worry about shipping goods to buyers, which the software handles.

KIBO CODE – THE 5-STEP SYSTEM YOU WILL BE APPLYING

I think after reading the above-written section (Kibo’s business model) you may be thinking this…

As a student, you will have eight weeks to learn about the Kibo Code Quantum content via live training sessions, eliminating the need to seek out information on posting Facebook ads, dealing with global supplies, and more.

But first, you may be thinking

“ Ok, the Kibo Code Quantum’s business model looks strategic and promising… but I bet the process is complicated. Would I actually be able to do this myself?”

The answer is YES for one clear reason.

The process is VERY SIMPLE, only involves 5 core steps as shown above.

As a student, you will have eight weeks to learn about the Kibo Code Quantum content via live training sessions. You will be given exclusive, permanent mentorship from the creators of the Kibo Code, Aidan Booth, and Steve Clayton, where you will learn how to establish, optimize, and scale your business.

Together with your fellow Kibo Code students, you will learn how to set up a lucrative, sales-generating web store (no technical set-up knowledge required). You do not need Shopify to create nor operate your store as we said before, whew! This whole process won’t take more than 60 seconds.

You will then pick a few products from a selection of over two million profitable products and put those in your store. You won’t even need to create images or texts for your products. Literally, all you have to do is click which ones you want to sell in your store, and BOOM, done.

Then, you’ll drive FREE relevant traffic to your web store, make sales happen, and let your USA based suppliers ship products directly to consumers. Man, how nice is that?

Have you realized by now that the most noteworthy part about this whole thing is how the Kibo Code Quantum program gives you a proven and wholly tested system to make money with an eCommerce business? Hopefully, yes, but if not, there’s more to discover. Let’s roll.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM MODULES

The program has a number of components that add up to create the results heard in the many testimonials online. Whilst powerful on their own, each module adds up to a powerhouse of a business workshop that will change your life.

Kibo Academy – This fundamental training over 8 weeks is a comprehensive and succinct training course that takes you from a humble beginner to a relative expert. This module comes with a dedicated A-Z guide showing you how to get started on the program and how to begin making money just a couple of days into the model.

Including step-by-step videos, strategy manuals, live weekly webinars, Mind-maps and more.

Kibo Launchpad – this is the most crucial module of the entire Kibo Code Quantum program. The Kibo Launchpad software will help you launch your ecommerce shop in less than a minute.

If website creation and building landing pages has been something you have struggled with in the past, THESE HEADACHES WILL BE COMPLETELY ELIMINATED.

Kibo Super Stores – Done For You stores loaded up with products which can sell immediately. This module will help you redeem your course fee back into your pockets in no time! You only need three products from this list to make $2000 per day.

Kibo Profit Vault – This Kibo Profit Vault reveals an extensive list of extremely profitable products from a GIGANTIC in-house repository of over 2 millions products to the Kibo Code Quantum students, such as yourself.

Kibo Accelerators – This will teach you how to generate heavy FREE relevant traffic to your e-commerce store by utilizing some unique traffic generation methods. Once you start this step, you will see the sales happen. Kibo Funnels to double or even triple your sales.

Kibo PowerLabs – So-called ‘smart’ software, Kibo Power Labs is a next-generation tool that saves you a massive amount of time. Designed to handle every step for you, simply run PowerLabs and let it manage all the time-consuming parts of your new Kibo Code Quantum business. Domain tools, Design Software, Listing builders and more!

Kibo Alliance – Exclusive members-only support desk. And multiple avenues of assistance so you can ask questions and get help even if you’re on the other side of the world. 24 hours a day / 365 per year. access to the exclusive Kibo Code Quantum community and mentorship.

KIBO CODE BONUS

Despite all those previously mentioned modules, there’s even MORE. Kibo Code offers three extra bonuses for students:

Kibo Bootcamp – 20+ Special Training Videos Designed to accelerate your success.

Kibo Talk – Exclusive community reserved for Kibo Code members. Interact with other members. Get help and advice

7-Figure Cycle – value of the creators’ previous 7-Figure Cycle workshop. You will also get access to Kibo achievements system.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM VS OTHER ECOMMERCE PROGRAMS

Other programs are stuck in the past. COVID-19 has shown that the world can change quickly, and too many programs haven’t caught up to what’s actually going on in the business world.

Kibo Code Quantum stands out from its competition because of its clever use of automation. Combining robots and artificial intelligence, the program allows you to do business in a way that is truly modern.

Unlike other programs that make e-commerce a boring chore, Kibo Code Quantum gives you the tools to transform your business into a streamlined money-making machine.

With Kibo Code, there’s no need to worry about setup, advertising campaigns, suppliers, inventory management, and so on.

Moreover, you will benefit from an exclusive mentorship from the creators while the other programs just teach you and send you on your own.

In closing, all the things that are inside the Kibo code QUANTUM program look much superior compared to the other programs in the market.

KIBO CODE TESTIMONIALS – WHO CAN BENEFIT FROM KIBO CODE

Let me guess. You probably think that Kibo Code Quantum is only helpful for people with e-commerce experience, right? WRONG

One of the best parts about the Kibo Code Quantum…is that it’s for everyone.

Seriously, mean it. Whether you’re a veteran business person or you’ve never sold a thing in your life, if you can put in the work, this course is for YOU.

Want to get a second income? Heck, do you want a main income that you can thrive on? If you’re willing to do the work, you can get the results you need. No matter your age. No matter your experience. No matter your gender. YOU ARE CAPABLE.

This is all shown by the tons of students from the 2020 program that have gone on to see massive success. Don’t believe us? Let them tell you in their own words…

KIBO CODE PRICE

There are 2 different options, so you can either pay 1 payment of $3497 (with an instant discount of $491) or you can take 4 payments of $997 – all scheduled 30 days apart.

The checkout is handled via ClickBank, so there is nothing to worry about. They accept all major credit/debit cards (including VISA, MasterCard, Amex, Diners, Discover) and PayPal.

Remember, you have nothing to lose as this is secured by 30 days, no-questions-asked money-back guarantee.

KIBO CODE QUANTUM PROS & CONS

PROS

○ A simple, quick, and easy method that everyone can understand. It is very intuitive. This program is elementary to understand.

○ Live coaching, weekly webinars, and replays will be available!

○ It comes with Kibo Code Quantum bonus offers that are only accessible to members. If anyone says they have access to the offers but is not a student, they are liars.

○ Training is given by internet marketing gurus who have extensive track records in the field.

○ There are zero traffic issues in the program, so your experience should be seamless. You won’t have to worry about moving through the modules and getting your business set up.

○ You do not need any inventory or buying products yourself. You don’t even have to worry about putting up any capital upfront (aside from the course’s cost) to establish your shop.

○ Users have no supplier-related issues due to suppliers being vetted by the program. Kibo offers an extensive library of verified suppliers to choose from!

○ This version offers students the option to only create free web traffic, so you don’t even have to spend money for ads.

○ Sellers do not have to communicate directly with consumers. So if you are not a fan of direct-customer service conversations, no problem.

○ Kibo has proven benefits and high-profit margins for users. The founders of Kibo are some of the most trusted experts in the field.

○ Real results for members who are attentive to the teachings and put in the work. So, this program is worth the investment because you have expert leadership showing you what to do!

○ Very little competition with a high likelihood of sales conversions.

○ Users receive a money-back guarantee for 30-days.

○ No e-commerce experience is needed!

CONS

○ Very limited spots for the mentorship program and lessons.

○ The cost of the program might be a pause for some people,

OUR THOUGHTS

To summarize, the Kibo Code Quantum is the modern way to do online e-commerce.

If you’re the type of person who makes their own success, who makes things happen, someone who has got the motivation to work hard…then the Kibo Code model is the ideal program for you.

If you’re willing to follow the path that’s in front of you, it will lead you to success.

Start 2021 the right way and make up for the write-off that 2020 was. The Kibo Code Quantum 2021 program begins on the 26th of Jan, so there’s still time to make your interest known.

