Richard Myers | A Sickening Divide

I have just finished listening to the arguments for and against the impeachment of the president and am extremely disappointed with it. The Democrats, as one would have expected, highlighted their support for impeachment.

Unfortunately, the Republicans, although offering some sound reasons for their opposition to impeachment, spent too much time attacking Democrats for a variety of issues that have little or no relationship to the impeachment of the president.

It highlighted the divide between the two parties and it sickens me.

Richard Myers

Valencia