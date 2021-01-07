Rob Kerchner | California a Backward Joke

California has become a sick joke. School facilities are closed, and teachers and kids are forced to stay home. Businesses are closed, or allowed only a fraction of their clientele, who must now queue up outside like they are in the Soviet Union. You can’t go to work, you can’t worship freely, you can’t go to the gym, you can’t go out to eat, you can’t get your hair or nails done. You can’t play on the playground, and you can’t play at the pool. You can’t sit at the beach, or walk or ride certain trails. You can’t go to concerts, you can’t go to the movies, you can’t go to sporting events. You can’t go to birthdays, you can’t go to funerals, you can’t go to Thanksgiving and you can’t even celebrate Christmas with any degree of normality. You can’t do much of anything that we would all have taken for granted just a year ago. You can’t even breathe freely in public anymore.

But you can protest, you can loot, you can trespass, you can resist arrest, you can do drugs, you can go to the bathroom on the sidewalk, you can use the ladies locker room, you can get released from jail, you can malign and assault the police, you can defund them, you can steal and shoplift up to $950 per day, you can shoot up heroin in public, and you can smoke indoors in San Francisco…. but only if it’s weed..

Rob Kerchner

Valencia