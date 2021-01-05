West Ranch honor students spread holiday joy

News release

The West Ranch National English Honor Society made a special delivery to the Oakmont of Valencia senior living facility on Dec. 24 of almost 100 holiday cards. Members were instructed to be creative in decorating the festive cards, and also to include a personalized note inside.

West Ranch NEHS strives to promote literacy through service in the Santa Clarita community, and has previously collected materials for the homeless shelter, mailed books to a school in Uganda, and provided resources to local elementary schools.

This year especially, the officers were looking for ways to reach out. “During these trying times, we felt that it was more important than ever to unite as a club and spread some joy within our community,” said club President Nicole Augusta. She held the club motto, “duty goes with honor,” in her mind as she reached out to Oakmont of Valencia Activity Director Lauren Luttkus.

“Every year at the holidays I pick something unique and special to do for the community,” Augusta said. “Because of COVID, so far, my entire senior year has been conducted remotely and I know students are feeling the loss of connection. As president of the National English Honor Society, I asked the club members to participate in decorating and sending holiday cards to a local senior assisted living resident home. Since the residents were restricted from their loved ones, we thought sending them holiday cards with a personal message would bring them joy.”