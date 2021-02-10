Canyon Country Optimist Club hosts essay contest

The Canyon Country Optimist Club is hosting an essay contest around the theme of “Reaching you Dreams by Choosing Optimism.” Entrants are asked to compose a 700- to 800-word essay around this central theme. The contest is open to all individuals under the age of 19 prior to Oct. 1, 2021. The winner of the local contest will be forwarded to the area contest for a prize of $2,500 for continuing education.

The due date is Feb. 14 and entries can be sent to [email protected] The contest is open to all youths residing in the Santa Clarita Valley. There is no minimum age, and entrants must fill out the entrance application to be properly entered.

“This is a great opportunity for all those who see the future and the challenges that it holds,” the club said in a prepared statement. “This year has presented us with many opportunities that have had to be overcome and this is a way to move forward with a positive outlook for a brighter future.”

For more information, contact Vivian Lawrence at [email protected] or visit the Canyon Country Optimist website at optimistsofcanyoncountry.org