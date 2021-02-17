CBS Film Series to feature ‘Crescendo’

Courtesy photo
Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series is offering a virtual screening together with a Zoom question-and-answer session with award winning director Dror Zahavi about the film, “Crescendo.”

The event is posted on Eventbrite.com:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cbs-film-series-presents-crescendo-tickets-140945655249. Information is also available on the series website, cbs-scv.org.

Crescendo will be available to stream for 72 hours from Sunday through Tuesday. The Zoom session with Zahavi is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

After making your $5 purchase on Eventbrite.com, you will receive the links to both the movie and the Zoom.

The CBS Film Series provided the following synopsis of the film: “When world-famous conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra, he is quickly drawn into a tempest of sheer unsolvable problems. The young musicians from both sides are far from able to form a team, and mistrust each other on- and off-stage. Will Sporck succeed and make the young people forget their hatred, at least for the three weeks until the concert? The film is a gripping drama with a constantly growing ‘crescendo’ until the very last frame. It is a contribution to the worldwide efforts toward understanding, humanity and peace.”

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

