CBS Film Series to feature ‘Crescendo’

Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series is offering a virtual screening together with a Zoom question-and-answer session with award winning director Dror Zahavi about the film, “Crescendo.”

The event is posted on Eventbrite.com:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cbs-film-series-presents-crescendo-tickets-140945655249. Information is also available on the series website, cbs-scv.org.

Crescendo will be available to stream for 72 hours from Sunday through Tuesday. The Zoom session with Zahavi is scheduled for noon on Sunday.

After making your $5 purchase on Eventbrite.com, you will receive the links to both the movie and the Zoom.

The CBS Film Series provided the following synopsis of the film: “When world-famous conductor Eduard Sporck accepts the job to create an Israeli-Palestinian youth orchestra, he is quickly drawn into a tempest of sheer unsolvable problems. The young musicians from both sides are far from able to form a team, and mistrust each other on- and off-stage. Will Sporck succeed and make the young people forget their hatred, at least for the three weeks until the concert? The film is a gripping drama with a constantly growing ‘crescendo’ until the very last frame. It is a contribution to the worldwide efforts toward understanding, humanity and peace.”