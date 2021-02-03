Children’s Bureau offers online foster care orientation

Children’s Bureau is now offering two virtual ways for individuals and/or couples to learn how to help children in foster care while reunifying with birth families or how to provide legal permanency by adoption. A live Zoom orientation is scheduled on Feb. 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. hosted by a Children’s Bureau team member and a foster parent.

For those who want to learn at their own pace about becoming a foster and/or fost-adopt parent, an online orientation presentation is available. To RSVP for the live orientation or to request the online orientation, email [email protected]

Due to the COVID-19 situation, Children’s Bureau has canceled all in-person foster care-adoption resource parent information meetings.

The current health crisis has accelerated the need for foster and foster-adoptive parents to help local at-risk youth stay in their communities. In Los Angeles County alone, the foster care population exceeds 21,000 children with 200 of those foster children waiting for an adoptive family. Many of these children are siblings in need of families who are willing and able to keep them together. In fact, Children’s Bureau turns away at least 10 sibling sets weekly due to lack of families. Older children are also in need of families.

Since 1904, Children’s Bureau has been a nonprofit leader in protecting vulnerable children through prevention, treatment and advocacy. The agency helps 50,000 at-risk children and parents each year throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties with services that include school readiness, parenting classes, family resource centers, support groups, mental health counseling, foster care and foster-adoption and more. To learn more about the agency and/or its foster care and adoption program, visit all4kids.org.