Former Saugus High custodian dies at 76

David Arnold Savage, former head custodian at Saugus High School, died Feb. 12 at the age of 76 due to complications following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Born on Aug. 18, 1944, in Acton, Savage was the youngest of six children.

Savage married Nancy Louise Neuner in 1968, and they raised their three daughters, Joy, Cindy and Laura, in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We had a very wonderful childhood,” Savage’s youngest daughter Laura said. “I’m so devastated. We were best friends.”

David Arnold Savage, second from right, former head custodian at Saugus High School. Courtesy

Savage worked at Sierra Vista Junior High School in the late 1970s and early 1980s as a custodian, then at Canyon High School for a stint before becoming head custodian at Saugus High, where he remained for more than 20 years.

In his spare time, Savage worked with several community organizations, helping to provide clothes and food to the less fortunate.

“He loved everyone. … If you were a stranger he would make you feel welcomed,” Laura said, adding that he was very kind.

David Arnold Savage, right, former head custodian at Saugus High School. Courtesy

Laura said he will be remembered for that kindness, his love for his family and community, as well as his love for music.

“We used to rock out,” she said, adding that she recalled driving to school each morning doing just that. “We would blast the music, and all my friends were like, ‘Wow, your dad’s cool.’”

“He was the best man, best father, best husband, best papa,” Laura added.