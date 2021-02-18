SCAA student scholarship registration deadline is March 16

The Santa Clarita Artists Association provides scholarships to student artists in the community, available to all high school senior art students in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Students must be graduating seniors with plans to continue their education in the visual arts field, and the association awards three scholarships: $1,000, $750 and $500.

During a 20-minute interview, students should be prepared to include written or oral synopses of artwork if presented via electronic device.

Additionally, if physical artwork is unavailable, it may be represented through photographs.

Winners will be asked to have their artwork available for display at the awards ceremony and/or virtual exhibits.

Applicants should note the following dates:

March 16: Deadline to register for an interview and submission of artwork.

March 23, 24, 25: Interview dates (after school hours).

Winners’ art may be included in SCAA videos and/or other promotions and press releases.

To schedule an interview and to submit your application for the scholarship, email Margaret Raab at [email protected], and include the following information: name, high school, contact information of the applicant, post-high-school plans if known, and preferred date of interview.