Shari Gibbs | Perplexed by Impeachment Reaction

I have to say that I am perplexed by the actions of the Democrats (and a few Republicans) who, after a failed attempt to convict President Donald Trump during a second impeachment, are now supporting a call for a 911-type independent commission to investigate the supposed Trump “insurrection” once again. A contributor to this (page) last week said of course they needed to find Trump guilty so he could never run again.

If Joe Biden won the huge victory we were told, the opposition should be thrilled to have Trump run again — what an easy candidate to defeat.

They doth protest too much, methinks!

Shari Gibbs

Canyon Country