Supes to discuss eviction-ban extension; City Council to look at rent assistance

Assistance for renters impacted by the effects of the pandemic in the form of eviction protections and monetary aid could soon be approved for residents within Santa Clarita and the rest of Los Angeles County.

On Tuesday, the county Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss possibly extending the countywide eviction moratorium through June 30 to align with a new state law. On the city level, Santa Clarita council members are set to consider what to do with $13.1 million in emergency rental assistance from the state and federal governments.

Eviction-ban extension

The county’s eviction moratorium, which has been extended multiple times throughout the pandemic, was set to expire by Feb. 28. Ahead of that date, Supervisors Sheila Kuehl and Hilda Solis issued a motion that looks to update the county’s ban and tenant protections following the passage of Senate Bill 91.

Last month, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill to extend eviction protections under previous legislation (Assembly Bill 3088) through the end of June, which the county would follow if the motion is approved.

The county is still able to provide tenants with protections where they are not preempted by the two pieces of legislation, “such as providing eviction protections for tenants who reasonably deny entry to their landlords,” according to the motion.

Landlords and mobile home park owners who register in the county’s rental registry system on or before Sept. 30 could also have payments of the annual rent registration fee, as required by the county, waived.

Santa Clarita rental assistance

Santa Clarita has received more than $6.3 million from the U.S. Department of Treasury to offer emergency rental aid to low- and moderate-income households within city limits. The state has also made available $6.8 million in grant funds for the same purpose but the city has not yet indicated whether it’ll accept the funds, according to the city agenda report.

The council will consider three options for the administration of the combined $13.1 million:

One option would be for California to be in charge of the $13.1 million, with the city giving the federally allocated $6.8 million to the state to distribute to eligible Santa Clarita households.

Another option would be for the city to accept the state’s block grant and distribute the combined $13.1 million via a city-run rental assistance program.

The last option would be for the city to forgo the state’s block grant and only distribute the $6.3 million through a federally subsidized rental assistance program.

State and federal guidelines for the funds look to help individuals who earn 80% or less of the area’s median income. This is currently up to $63,100 for a single-member household, according to the meeting’s agenda report. The report also notes the total household income is used to determine eligibility.

The Board of Supervisors meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. and the City Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.