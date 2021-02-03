Virtual reception set for ‘Landscapes of the Mind’ exhibit

The city of Santa Clarita is taking virtual art experiences to a new level with the first interactive online art reception for the exhibit, “Landscapes of the Mind.” This virtual reception will feature videos, questions and other activities for participants to enjoy while browsing through the artwork. Plus, each participant will have a surprise waiting for them once they complete the reception.

The reception will be available online beginning 6 p.m. Wednesday and will remain active through the end of the exhibit at SantaClaritaArts.com.

This three-part virtual reception will allow participants to learn about and connect with the artists. Participants will utilize the virtual gallery and solve puzzles to find the titles of the artworks. Once the correct title has been typed in, the participant will be able to watch a video or read more about the artist.

“August 3, Shoreline,” by Jane Szabo, is part of the “Landscapes of the Mind” exhibit and reception that begins Feb. 3, 2021. Courtesy photo

The “Landscapes of the Mind” art exhibit treks through the minds of the artists, showcasing their interpretations of adventure and travel in a variety of landscapes. Some of the artwork is very realistic, while others may require you to look a little harder to grasp the full picture. The exhibit can currently be viewed in the First Floor Gallery of City Hall or online at https://bit.ly/3iX7stV.

To learn more about the “Landscapes of the Mind” art exhibit and upcoming art reception, contact Sydney Adam at [email protected] For details regarding other city art exhibits, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.