Who Are the Top-Rated NBA Players Right Now?

If you’ve been following the NBA from the beginning of this season, you probably know how hard it is to name one player as the best of them all. This elite basketball league features all the best talents who have ever played this sport.

For this reason, we tried to pick not one, not three, but eight players who are currently dominating the basketball courts in the US.

1. LeBron James

There’s no need to introduce LeBron James as even people who don’t regularly watch basketball know his name. The main face of the NBA is back, and we hope that King James will teach us a bit more about basketball even though he’s already 35.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis has surprised many with his spectacular basketball skills and already won the NBA MVP award twice. He’s also won the Defensive Player of the Year title, and all that before the age of 26. Considering his achievements so far, we can imagine how great he’ll become if he keeps up the good work.

3. Antony Davis

A 7-time NBA All-Star and 4-time member of the All-NBA first team, Davis deserves to stay on this list forever. His name was on the All-Defensive team four times too. All of these titles help him earn such a high rating on our list.

4. Luka Doncic

The statistics will tell you everything you need to know about this young Slovenian basketball pro. He’s only 21, and he’s won the Rookie of the Year award. On top of that, Doncic managed to become part of the All-NBA first team in his two-year-long NBA career.

5. Nikola Jokic

If there’s a guy who can help you on the basketball court in every way possible, it’s Nikola Jokic. Denver Nuggets can proudly boast of having the best passing center in the NBA, but avid basketball fans know that Jokic is much more than that.

6. Kawhi Leonard

Many call Leonard the closest thing to Michael Jordan. After all, Kawhi already has two Finals MVPs to his name, and he’s apparently after another one this season.

7. Stephen Curry

In the 2014-15 season, Steph Curry led Golden State Warriors to their first championship after 40 years and earned the Best Shooter of All Time title by shooting 3-pointers. Even though he suffered a severe injury and appeared in only five games in 2020, Curry is back and ready to pick up where he left off.

8. Kevin Durant

When you’re Kevin Durant, you can suffer an Achilles rupture, spend the whole season in recovery, and still end up on a list of top 10 NBA players. If you’re wondering why he’s here, it’s because Durant is known to be one of the best individuals who ever stepped on a basketball court, and we firmly believe he’s highly likely to dominate the court again soon.