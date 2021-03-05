Anything is possible in the world we live in today. It is no longer news that a lot of us don’t carry big cameras around anymore, except for professional photographers, journalists,and other enthusiasts. The evolution of the android operating system since it was first developed in 2008 and its open-source style, has allowed a lot of developers to be creative.

Tourists only need their smart mobile phones or devices with a great camera to capture memorable moments. Almost every new smart mobile device today has DSLR capability to record videos, so what most people need is an amazing video editing tool for their mobile devices.

Best Video Editing Apps for Android

There are many free video editing tools available on the internet for you to use on your video projects or small home videos with pro features for enhancements. These tools are awesome for editing social media clips to be uploaded on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. You can find some of these video editors on Google Play Store and while some are only available on third-party sites.

A good video editor for android can be used to do a lot such as applying filters, adding text, creating transitions, adding background music, cutting clips and much more. So, we have compiled some of the 5 best video editing apps for android with the most amazing features to select from in no particular order.

KineMaster

Kinemaster is one of the most awesome video editing applications out there for android smartphone users. Be it a small video project, or some fun video editing you want to achieve such as adding filters, text, background music and so much more. This is the right tool, it has the “Chroma Key” which allows you to remove backgrounds and add colours or custom images. It also has a cool user-interface design that is self-explanatory to users. Both professionals and amateur video editors can use it because of its user-friendly features and functionalities.

The app has all the functions and features to help you edit videos effortlessly, but to remove the watermark, you will need to purchase the premium version otherwise known as the professional version. It has a star rating of 4.4 on the Google Play Store and just at 83MB in size, meaning it takes less storage space on your android device. You can also download Kinemaster for PC using Android Emulator.

Features

Volume envelope tool with precision editing

Chroma key

Equaliser pre-sets

Ducking

4K video export in 30fps

Edit multi-layers (handwriting, images, text, videos, effects, stickers, and overlays can be combined)

Real-time preview feature etc.

2. Adobe Premiere Rush

Before now, Adobe premiere clip was a popular video editing app for smartphone users until the introduction of Adobe Premiere Rush. This new app has been a talking point for users who love editing on their android mobile devices. The all-new premiere rush is designed to be used anywhere and on the go even when your device gets missing. Because it is cloud-based, all your resources and edits are store on the cloud and accessed whenever and wherever you want to. It is packed with powerful features to make your video edits look amazing.

With premiere rush, you need not worry about those watermarks that appear in exported clips because the free version doesn’t come with it. The app is fun and fast, with user-friendly features to use. It adjusts to the different social media platforms’ video specifications for optimum use and videos can be sent directly to social platforms. You only get a limited plan with Adobe Creative Cloud membership for free, but you can purchase just the app for $10 per month.

Features

Multiple video tracks

Apply colours

Create different Video effects

Add zoom and pan effects

Create custom titles with animations

Capture high-quality clips with a built-in camera

No ads

Schedule social post for YouTube, TikTok, etc.

3. FilmoraGo Video Editor

FilmoraGo is another great video editor that can be used by anyone with an android device to edit video clips for fun or small projects. For many users, it is among their most favourite apps with a sleek design and astounding features such as trim, cut, add music and themes, and videos can be made in different dimensions for social media platforms (1:1 for Instagram, 16:9 for YouTube etc). Although the app comes with in-app purchases, the free version is packed with amazing features but videos may have watermarks.

Features

Create reverse clips

Add different transitions, text and slow motion

Save videos to the gallery or share directly on social media

Real-time preview

Import videos/photos from social media

Wide range of effects and templates etc.

4. Magisto

If you are one of those android users who just love to create videos for the fun of it, then Magisto your best option. This app comes with an Artificial Intelligence feature that allows it to analyze and determine which parts of a clip should be used. It is a great tool for those who do not want to overcomplicate clips with manual edits. All you need to do on the app is select the video style, the clip, pictures, music and Magisto creates for you. Although the app itself is free, there are in-app purchases available as well.

Features

AI-enabled

Facial recognition

Auto-crop

Smart video editing

Video stabilization

Social share etc.

5. Action Director Video Editor

Action Director is a simple video editor for android mobile users and it is suitable for editing clips with lots of action. It is one among Google Play’s Editor’s choice list and it is user-friendly to the core. The app comes packed with lots of features to make video editing easy such as colour adjustments, filters, text, transitions, fast and slow motion, and so much more.

Features

Simple user-interface with user-friendliness

High-quality video export in 4K

Add, edit, cut, replay, and rewind

Watch video ads to remove watermark

Conclusion

There are so many video editors on the internet for android users, but we have carefully selected these to help you with the stress of searching. Be it a small project or social media ad for your business, these video editors are up to the task and can give you that professional video quality you are looking for.