Boys & Girls Club kids send love to seniors on Valentine’s Day

The Boys & Girls Club made a special delivery of 120 handmade Valentine’s Day cards to Sunrise Senior Living on McBean Parkway last month. The cards were made by members of Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley in the week leading up to Valentine’s Day for Sunrise’s 120 residents. They were delivered by club board member Matt Carpenter and club staff member Ali Campbell.

A Sunrise Senior Living resident holds a card created by a Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley club member. Courtesy photo

“The kids served by Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley all received gifts during the holiday season and got to feel special, thanks to the incredible generosity of people in the community,” said Matthew Nelson, chief executive officer at Boys and Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. “For Valentine’s Day, we wanted to remind kids of the importance of thinking of others. Kids have an amazing way of bringing joy, especially to our seniors. A simple Valentine’s Day card for someone who is isolating might be exactly what that person needs to lift their spirits.”

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley club member Ivan makes a card for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy photo

Gladys, a 7-year-old participant in the Valentine’s Day program, added, “I hope the cards make the seniors feel loved.”

The Boys & Girls Club is providing remote learning support, full-day child care and virtual programming for teens until in-person school resumes. To learn more or to support their programs, visit www.scvbgc.org.

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley member Aurelia shows off a card she made. Courtesy photo

Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley club member Mariano makes a card for Valentine’s Day. Courtesy photo