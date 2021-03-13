Chamber announces Shop Local campaign

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced this week its Shop Local campaign, set to take place starting this month and last for the full year.

The campaign is designed to encourage SCV residents to shop local, and then submit their receipts to the chamber to accumulate points, where the top three winners for each month are then expected to be awarded gift cards and/or cash for $250, $100 and $50.

“We are pleased to launch this campaign in 2021 as we are working toward reopening our economy,” John Vance, 2021 chair of the chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “The chamber is pleased to ensure our businesses can succeed and our ongoing efforts to support every business throughout the Santa Clarita Valley is maximized.”

One point per dollar spent is set to be allocated or two points per dollar spent if at a chamber-member location, and at the end of each month, the top three winners are expected to be announced with their respective prize.

“The effort of all of us shopping locally makes a big difference, and our goal is to inject extra cash flow into our local economy and support our local businesses,” Ivan Volschenk, managing partner at Evolve Business Strategies, which manages the commerce, said in the statement. “Our Santa Clarita Valley businesses have been through and overcome a lot. We hope this campaign will help them with their recovery. They are the backbone of our community.”

After months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many local businesses are now reopening their doors and want customers to know it is safe to Shop Local. The city of Santa Clarita encourages all local businesses to take the “Safer Business Commitment” as a part of its Shop Local initiative.

SCV businesses can make the commitment by abiding to a set of safety guidelines and completing a short online form, which then adds each business to a published list of “Safer” businesses.

“It is a relief to see the number of COVID-19 cases is finally dropping,” Mayor Bill Miranda added in the statement. “As many businesses will be able to reopen at a greater capacity, it is important for residents to eat and shop local. By supporting our Santa Clarita-based businesses, we can keep our local economy strong, maintain our diverse shopping/dining options and help our neighbors who own, or work at, local businesses.”

The city’s “Safer” businesses list can be viewed at VisitSantaClarita.com/SaferBusinessCommitment.

To participate, shoppers can email [email protected] to receive the required submittal form to be scanned and submitted via email with a copy of receipts each month.