COC to host ‘Meet the Grant Makers’ on April 8

The College of the Canyons Office of Grants Development is scheduled to host a virtual “Meet the Grant Makers” panel presentation and seminar on Thursday, April 8, offering Santa Clarita Valley’s nonprofits an opportunity to learn how to improve their fundraising efforts and see their organizations thrive.

Held in partnership with the SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network, the event will feature interactive discussions focused on helping attendees:

Engage in dialogue with potential donors about their organization’s major priorities

Understand how to make their grant applications stand out.

Learn how to build meaningful relationships with organization representatives.

Network and form partnerships with other nonprofit professionals.

Successfully secure grants and other forms of aid.

In particular, the panel presentation will be focused on current giving priorities, as well as both targeted and precise grant requests.

The featured panel speakers for this year’s Meet the Grant Makers event will be Cathy Choi, senior director of programs, The Eisner Foundation; Tony Newhall, board member, Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation; Kadar Lewis, program officer, The Ralph M. Parsons Foundation; and Marisol Espinoza, public affairs manager, SoCalGas.

The program will also provide attendees with the opportunity to network virtually with representatives from other nonprofit organizations to create partnerships and explore the possibility of future collaboration projects.

Meet the Grant Makers is scheduled noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, via Zoom. To RSVP for the event, visit: bit.ly/31vuHn1.

For more information about Meet the Grant Makers, email [email protected]