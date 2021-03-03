Community | Education in brief

Local students enroll at the University of Utah

Despite nationwide concerns over declining enrollment for institutions of higher education due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Utah saw its largest total enrollment in its 170-year history for the fall 2020 semester. It also welcomed its largest, most diverse freshman class, including the following local students:

Dylan Beckstrom, of Stevenson Ranch.

Lauren Crutcher, of Valencia.

Cooper Ney, of Valencia.

Adam Rousselo, of Canyon Country.

Sawyer Tengberg, of Valencia.

Megan Winchester, of Canyon Country.

The University of Utah, located in Salt Lake City in the foothills of the Wasatch Mountains, is the flagship institution of higher learning in Utah. Founded in 1850, it serves more than 32,000 students from across the U.S. and the world.

Colgate presents spring 2020 Dean’s Award with Distinction

Colgate University students who receive a term grade-point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2020 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction.

Two local students have earned the Dean’s Award with Distinction from Colgate:

Anna Hart is a computer science major at Colgate who graduated from Hart High School, and is from Santa Clarita.

Jake Gomez is a Middle East and Islamic studies major at Colgate who graduated from Valencia High School, and is from Castaic.

Colgate offers 56 majors and supports 25 Division I athletic teams on a campus of about 3,000 students in central New York.

Jake Milak receives scholarship to Culver-Stockton College

Jake Milak, from Santa Clarita, has been accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s freshman class for the fall 2021 semester.

Milak, a senior at Canyon High School, also was awarded the Hilltop Scholarship, a $10,500-per-year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials and is renewable provided the student remains in good academic standing.

Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri, is a four-year residential institution in affiliation with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). C-SC is one of only two colleges in the nation to offer the 12+3 semester calendar, where the typical 15-week semester is divided into a 12-week term and a three-week term.

C-SC is a member of the Heart of America Athletic Conference and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Local students enroll in the Honors College at the University of Utah

The Honors College at the University of Utah welcomed 2,321 students for the fall 2020 semester, including the following local students:

Elliot Bronskill, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as computer science.

Savanna Rodrigo, of Valencia, whose major is listed as environmental and sustainability studies.

Keaton Hoek, of Santa Clarita, whose major is listed as pre games.

The U has had an honors program for more than 50 years. An honors degree represents a student’s willingness to seriously engage breadth in their general education as well as depth in their major through advanced research or scholarship.