‘Creative Comforts’ exhibit debuts at City Hall art gallery

Food and the comforts it brings comprise the subject of the city of Santa Clarita’s mouth-watering new art exhibit titled “Creative Comforts.”

In conjunction with the Santa Clarita Library’s One Story One City Program, this exhibit parallels the 2021 book choice, “Eat Joy: Stories and Comfort Food from 31 Celebrated Writers.”

This exhibition of comfort food-themed artwork will be available for viewing through May 14 at the First Floor Gallery in City Hall, and virtually. The exhibit will feature artwork from 25 artists, showcasing their favorite comfort food such as hamburgers, mac and cheese, cornbread, Grandma’s peanut butter cookies and more. Featured artists include: Arthur Carrillo, “Fiesta II,” Kat Aymeloglu, “Doughnuts,” Madison Zumsteg, “Homemade Dumplings” and Patti Kundstadt, “Blueberry Bliss.”

A virtual reception is scheduled to be hosted on Saturday at 6 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit and featured artists. In addition, the reception will offer residents a chance to experience artist Maho Martin talk about creating her art work, cook alongside FeedSCV’s Scott Ervin as he makes “Pasta al limone” and listen to one of the city’s own librarians talk about the One Story One City Program.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the artwork in person or virtually. To learn more about the “Creative Comforts” art exhibit, the upcoming virtual reception and additional art opportunities, visit SantaClaritaArts.com. For questions, contact the city’s Arts Coordinator Katherine Nestved at [email protected].