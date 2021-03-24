Cushman & Wakefield Pacific open Santa Clarita office

Cushman & Wakefield Pacific, or PACCRA, recently announced the opening of its Santa Clarita office.

PACCRA is an independently owned and operated company established in 1999 as a CBRE partner office.

“Santa Clarita is a very dynamic market and has grown dramatically as an extension of Southern California. It is now on Bakersfield’s doorstep and thus a natural extension for us,” PACCRA President Vincent Roche said in a prepared statement.

The firm has brokered commercial real estate transactions for years in the nearby Antelope Valley and believes PACCRA could be a meaningful addition to Santa Clarita’s marketplace, according to Roche.

“We’re confident we can provide landlords and tenants, sellers and buyers with choice,” Roche added in the statement. “Our approach is a little different and resonates quite well in the other markets we serve. We expect the same results in Santa Clarita.”

In addition, Tucker Brown has been hired as an associate director for the Santa Clarita office to focus on industrial and office sales and leasing, as well as land sales.

Brown was previously associated with CBRE from 1999 through 2011, when he left the industry for the automotive industry, where he was most recently the finance manager for the local Chevrolet and Lexus dealerships.

“I’m quite excited by this new opportunity,” Brown said in the statement. “I’ve missed the commercial real estate brokerage industry, and the COVID lockdowns have given me pause and allowed me to reflect. I realized how much I missed commercial real estate brokerage. PACCRA is a very successful firm, and I think we’ll be a fresh offer of help to local industrial and office occupants and investors.”

PACCRA also operates a property management division, although that function is not part of the initial service offering in Santa Clarita.

PACCRA has leased office space in Santa Clarita, located at 25350 Magic Mountain Parkway, Suite 314, in Valencia. For more information, call 661-478-1441 or email [email protected].