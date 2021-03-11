Grand National Jockeys: Who to Keep Your Eye On

This historic meeting is one of the biggest dates in the British horse racing calendar. The ‘Big One’ as it is aptly named draws in fans and bettors from all walks of life. The National tends to breach the barriers of normal betting and horse racing fans and instead draws in families to wager bets, offices brought together for sweepstakes and crowds at the track coming in swathes to place a tote and bet till they win big. With the Grand National often giving some exceptional horse racing entertainment, it was gutting when the race suffered as a casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

Instead, in its place was the virtual national which was a fun novelty, don’t get me wrong, but it failed to even come close in comparison to the normal race. Hopefully, with everything crossed, horse racing fans and normal joe bloggs alike can see a return of the Grand National. It is pitted to be an absolute belter after all with Tiger Roll going for a 3rd consecutive victory in the race but facing some fierce opposition. With a lineup so competitive, it may be hard to pinpoint who best to back and keep your eye on. That’s why we are here! We are going to have a look at the best Grand National jockeys to keep your eye on. Make sure to keep an eye out for all of the news about the grand national, so you’re prepared for this year’s event.

Davey Russell

It goes without saying that Davey is one to watch when it comes to recent Grand Nationals. His special bond with Tiger Roll has proved to be very lucrative in recent years with wins in the race in both 2018 and 2019. Russell has some serious experience behind after competing in the race 15 times, and winning it the last 2 years, you really can’t look at the Grand National ante-post and not have a long look at Davey and Tiger Roll. It doesn’t matter how far you look or where you look you won’t see a jockey who has won the Grand National 3 times consecutively.

Richard Johnson

This veteran jockey is a legend in the field. Approaching 40 years of age, Johnson’s time to grab that all important Grand National title is running out and after his buddy AP McCoy managed to land the victory before he retired he will be looking to follow in his footsteps. Having run 21 times before he more often than not has failed to finish the race – but he is actually too good a jockey that it would be a shame for him to pass up a Grand National win. He has come a close second in 2004 and 2014 but you’d hope he wouldn’t have to wait until 2024 to do well again. It’s hard to know if he will ride again in 2021 but we can only keep our fingers crossed he does, after all, we all want a fairytale ending.

Jonjo O’Neill Jr

Following in his fathers jockey footsteps, Jonjo Jr will be looking to win the Grand National this year just like his father before him. In his early twenties, Jonjo Jr has managed already to get a large reputation for winning under his belt. The Champion Conditional Jockey and man in form has been getting big wins at Cheltenham and Punchestown, seeing this jockey soar into the limelight almost as fast as his father did. Whilst we still don’t know if the young lad will be competing in the race come April, what is for sure is his impressive career record so far warrants him the chance to compete. And if given the chance, I’m sure this young man will be able to step up to the plate just as his father has done in the past.