Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital marks National Nutrition Month

March is National Nutrition Month, and Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital encourages all Santa Clarita residents to make healthy food choices.

National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign conducted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

In celebration of National Nutrition Month, Henry Mayo is offering activities focused on the importance of nutrition and healthy eating. Events will include:

· Saturday, March 13: Westfield Valencia Town Center – On the Patios near The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

In honor of National Nutrition Month, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Community Education staff will be at the Westfield Valencia Mall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can spin a trivia wheel for a chance to win a prize, learn about free community education programs and ask questions of Henry Mayo experts to learn how to improve their health and the health of their families. Henry Mayo encourages community members to show their commitment to eating nutritious foods every day by signing a pledge banner.

Henry Mayo’s Community Education Department will be offering nutrition classes that support healthy, whole-food eating, including “Fueling for Fitness,” “Plant Based Nutrition,” “Nutrition and Inflammation” and more.

More information can be found at henrymayo.com/classes, or by calling 661–200–2300.