Kaiser Permanente names SCV resident new area medical director

Dr. Stephen De Vita has been named area medical director and chief of staff for the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center Area.

In his new role, De Vita, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, will lead one of the largest local physician groups, with almost 500 physicians serving nearly a quarter-million members.



“Through our integrated health system, the Kaiser Permanente Panorama City Medical Center continues to provide high-quality, patient-centered care to advance the health outcomes of our members, patients, and the communities we serve,” De Vita said. “The social mission of Kaiser Permanente – to ensure health and wellness is accessible for everyone — inspires and motivates me daily.”

“I am humbled to provide leadership and support to this incredible team of physicians and employees. Together, we are strongly focused on upholding our service area’s reputation as a best place to work and receive care,” he added.



De Vita assumes the position of area medical director from Dr. James Lau, who served as area medical director from 2015 to 2020 before retiring from Kaiser Permanente.



Since joining the Southern California Permanente Medical Group at the Panorama City Medical Center in 2000, De Vita — who is board-certified in family medicine — has dedicated his practice to caring for patients of all ages, beginning at the Panorama City Medical Center. Soon thereafter, De Vita transferred to the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Offices as a family physician where he delivered care to individuals and families for the past 19 years.



De Vita, his wife and children are longtime residents of the Santa Clarita Valley.