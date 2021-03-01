Keeping small business in business

In the past year, businesses of every shape and size faced unprecedented challenges. Between COVID-19, government-mandated lockdowns and consumer fears that emerged as the pandemic evolved, no industry was left unscathed. Hard hit were small businesses, which account for 99.8% of California businesses according to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2020 Small Business Profile.

Never has the importance of community relationship banking been more evident than in 2020. Despite all the obstacles the crisis brought to day-to-day operations, business owners honed their focus on the fact that staying in business takes sharp focus, unwavering determination, and valuable resources and partners to rely upon. Having trusted professionals stand alongside to help navigate business during times of turmoil became an essential tool for survival.

When choosing a banking partner, business owners and managers learned the advantage of a relationship providing expertise in their specific area and a bank that is willing to work with them as a trusted advisor to help achieve greater success. Woven into that relationship, businesses discovered the value of bankers that went above-and-beyond to demonstrate their commitment with a client-focused, community-minded, and relationship-driven approach. The path to long-term success for businesses was to develop long-term relationships with bankers who demonstrate expertise, experience and dedication to the client’s success.

Community banks have a distinct advantage over larger financial institutions. They know their clients and understand their business when trouble arises. This affords smaller banks the ability to immediately determine what solutions are the best fit for a businesses’ unique situation. And throughout the relationship, a trusted advisor works beside the business to provide the tools they need.

