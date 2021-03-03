Marsha McLean | Cool down soon at the new ice and entertainment center

It is almost time to lace up your skates and hit the ice once more in Santa Clarita! The city-owned ice rink is nearly ready to celebrate its grand reopening, and I can’t wait for you to see all that has been completed over the past few months. Since the city of Santa Clarita purchased the former Ice Station facility last fall, crews have been hard at work renovating the facility, ensuring all systems are safe and operational, and updating the aesthetics and branding for this landmark in our community.

The city has released photos of the progress being made at the ice rink on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and I know the anticipation has been building to be able to get back on the ice. Residents have also submitted old photos of themselves with their children or friends learning to skate, watching figure skating competitions, playing hockey or celebrating a birthday. These heartwarming images just go to show how important this facility has been to Santa Clarita residents of all ages for decades.

Interior, exterior changes

Throughout the renovation process, you have seen and heard about changes being made to the exterior and interior of the building. In addition to a new paint job and color scheme outside, visitors will also notice new signage, colors and brandings once they step inside, which will truly create a one-of-a-kind guest experience.

The City Council recently approved a contract between the city and the Los Angeles Kings/American Sports Entertainment Co. (ASEC) for the day-to-day operation of the facility. While I’m sure hockey fans are excited to see the Kings involved in our community, it should be noted that their partner, ASEC, is the largest owner/operator of ice skating and indoor sports facilities in the United States. By working with ASEC and the Kings, the city brings in an experienced and professional operator to ensure that the systems are in place to provide the highest level of service and support for visitors on day one.

I also want to share some information about the different ways you and your family can enjoy the ice rink when it reopens to the public. The new ice and entertainment center will provide more opportunities than ever before.

I am happy to say that the facility will continue to offer ice skating lessons and open skate times when residents can rent a pair of skates and take to the ice. Regular user groups will also be returning to their home rink, and we look forward to welcoming back youth hockey teams, figure skating clubs, competitions and more.

New possibilities

As an ice and entertainment center, however, new possibilities will bring even more residents and visitors to the facility. The current rinks can be covered and protected to support trade shows, conferences and other special events, while a revamped banquet area upstairs can host corporate groups or private gatherings.

Adults will love the facility just as much as children, as the overhauled dining area upstairs will not only give you a chance to grab a bite — the redesigned beer lounge is the perfect place to grab a drink with friends while you watch a game taking place on the Olympic and NHL rinks. Both of these amenities will be coming soon once a company is selected to manage dining operations.

Overall, there is so much to see and do at the new ice and entertainment center that words alone cannot express. With more information on this facility and a planned reopening date announcement soon, it is my hope that you will plan time to see it in person, especially if this would be the first time you have visited.

The Ice Station was a place where countless residents and families made memories to last a lifetime, and I have no doubt the new ice and entertainment center will do the same for this generation and those to come. I can’t wait to see you out on the ice again very soon!

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]santa-clarita.com.