Mountain lion found dead in Valencia

P-78, a mountain lion that was being studied by the U.S. National Park Service, was found dead near San Francisquito Creek in Valencia, the Santa Monica Mountains Recreation Area announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

National Park Services biologists received “a mortality signal from P-78’s radio collar” on Dec. 26, according to the tweet. The male mountain lion lived in the Santa Susana Mountains and had “a penchant for crossing (Interstate 5),” the tweet continued.

Biologists determined that P-78 had a broken front left leg and suspect that he was hit by a car.

“His body was submitted to the California Animal Health & Food Safety (CAHFS) Lab in San Bernardino for a necropsy and testing,” the tweet added.

The tweet concluded that P-78 “appeared to have been doing well” when he was recaptured in November to have his collar battery replaced.