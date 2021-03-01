Raising heart-healthy kids

Patrick Moody

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

Think heart health is solely an adult topic? Think again. Research suggests that the risk factors for heart disease begin to develop during childhood years.

Fortunately, you can help your kids reduce some of their risks by helping them develop healthy heart habits while they’re young.

Heart disease risk factors that can affect kids

Some conditions that increase heart disease risk can actually begin in childhood. Among them:

Unhealthy cholesterol levels. American children and adolescents have higher blood cholesterol levels than young people their age in most other developed countries. And the rate of heart disease tends to keep pace with cholesterol levels, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). One study found early signs of hardening of the arteries in 7% of children between the ages of 10 and 15 years. The rate was twice as high among those between the ages of 15 and 20.

High blood pressure. An estimated 3.5% of all children and teens in the U.S. have high blood pressure, according to the AAP. Because it often has no symptoms, the AAP recommends children have blood pressure checks every year, starting at age 3.

Overweight and obesity. By age 7, more than half of high blood pressure is due to obesity, according to the AAP. This number rises to as high as 95% by the teenage years. Nearly 1 in 3 kids or teens in the U.S. is overweight or obese, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

What parents can do

There are a variety of steps parents can take to help kids establish good heart health at an early age. To start with, be a good role model. Not only will your kids likely follow your lead, your heart will benefit as well.

Eat heart-smart foods. Like exercising, eating well can help kids maintain a healthy weight and control cholesterol and blood pressure levels.

Very young children usually don’t need to watch their intake of fat. Fat is an essential nutrient that children need for growth and active play and should not be severely restricted, according to the AAP.

Limit screen time. Smartphones, TVs and other screen-based devices are making kids more sedentary, according to the AHA. And being sedentary is tied to overweight and obesity.

Patrick Moody is the director of marketing and public relations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. For more information about local community health programs, visit HenryMayo.com.