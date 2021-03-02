Santa Clarita Public Library branch to offer computer lab services

In need of computer access? The Santa Clarita Public Library has you covered with the computer lab located at the Valencia Library branch. The computer lab is available to residents for one hour per day with a library card on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To use the lab’s computer stations and printing station, residents must set an appointment by calling 661-259-0750. Physical distancing and face coverings will be required and enforced.

The Valencia Library computer lab features three computer stations and one printing station for public use. Once an appointment is scheduled, a library staff member will greet the individual at the library’s front door in preparation for their scheduled computer session. Residents are encouraged to be on time for their scheduled appointment or risk cancellation.

Additionally, minors may be accompanied by one parent or guardian to their scheduled appointment. Those feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are asked to call and cancel their appointment for the day.

To learn more about the Valencia Library’s computer lab and appointment guidelines, contact Library Administrator Yanira Sidon at [email protected]