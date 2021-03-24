Schroeder elected to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors

Holly Schroeder, president and CEO of the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., has been elected to the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital board of directors. Schroeder, who serves on the board of the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, was elected to the hospital governing board on March 2.

The SCVEDC focuses on retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses and industries in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Schroeder has extensive experience in the nonprofit, public and private sectors. Prior to joining the SCVEDC in September 2013, she served for eight years as executive officer of the Los Angeles Ventura Chapter of the Building Industry Association. Before that, she worked for nearly a decade at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Prior to working at DEQ, Schroeder worked in the private sector for Waste Management Inc.

Born and raised in Ohio, Schroeder has a bachelor’s degree from St. Olaf College in Minnesota and a master’s degree from the University of Oregon.

Henry Mayo’s board of directors is charged with overseeing the overall quality and sustainability of hospital services, facilities, finances, properties and affairs. Each board member may hold terms of up to 12 years. Ex officio members include Henry Mayo’s chief executive officer and chief of staff. All board members are community-minded individuals who receive no compensation for their services on the board. Appointments are recommended by a separate Governance Committee consisting of the CEO, board chair, chief of staff and other respected members of the community.

For more information, visit www.henrymayo.com/about-us/our-people/board-of-directors/.