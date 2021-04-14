American Cancer Society plans ‘Spring into Relay’

SCV Relay For Life organizers invite you to attend the Spring into Relay With Hope virtual bingo social on April 24. Social gathering begins at 6 and games begin at 6:30. Grab a tasty appetizer and a festive beverage. Bring your friends and enjoy meeting other community players for a virtual Zoom bingo party. Fun prizes will be awarded.

To register, go to Bingo.SCVRelay.org. RSVP by Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m. Each participant will receive the first bingo card free. More cards may be purchased for $2 at Bingo.SCVrelay.org.

Relay For Life is the American Cancer Society’s signature fundraiser. ACS relies on community generosity to fund its life-saving research, programs and services. Visit SCVRelay.org for more details about the event. For questions, email [email protected].